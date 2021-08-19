Josh DeWare

Huts

Huts plants coconut huts water nature landscape flower jungle palm tropical river island illustration weekly warm-up
Peaceful weekly warmup scene and procreate timelapse, still scared off to use a 3rd color
Rebound of
Illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.
By Dribbble
Highland Park, LA designer in-house with the Sierra Club.
