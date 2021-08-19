Numan Durmaz

Daily UI 003 - Landing Page

Numan Durmaz
Numan Durmaz
  • Save
Daily UI 003 - Landing Page online learning online education online course landing page design ui checkout graphic design dailyui challenge
Download color palette

Challenge #3 of Daily UI.

CorsOnline makes online courses for learning Italian. They stand out because of their excellent instructors. Their target audience is college students.

Feedback is highly appreciated. 😊

Numan Durmaz
Numan Durmaz

More by Numan Durmaz

View profile
    • Like