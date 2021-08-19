Rafli Ulinuha

vaksination - Vaccine information & Registration

vaksination - Vaccine information & Registration
Vaccination is one of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
With this application, the public can access information about vaccines, and can also register for vaccinations.

This is my first shot, i am very open with advice from you guys

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
