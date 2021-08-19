Dan Oppel

Dan Oppel
Dan Oppel
Maxroll Logo vector design typography branding logo
Maxroll Logo vector design typography branding logo
Maxroll.gg commissioned me for their logo design. This site has in-depth guides, tier lists, meta, game mechanics and more for ARPG Games like Diablo 2, Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal, and more to come in the near future. As a person that has played those games for 1000's of hours. I was honored to design this logo for them. I felt at home while designing this.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Dan Oppel
Dan Oppel
