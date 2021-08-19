The Bite Restaurant Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this project I redesigned a new restaurant logo.
That restaurant name is The Bite at San Francisco, California. They cook mediterranean food. So, we should give this mediterranean feelling to our clients. That's why I use a half oval line at left side like a moustache. Also they cook really fast. That's why I use straight lines on logo. Then I use wavy line for their delicious food smell. Also their name is starting with B and their name is Bite. That's why I designed this logo with little bite :)
It was really fun project for me. I hope you will like it. If you have suggestions or if you would like to logo like this please let me know.
Happy to hear your feedback, thanks!
Interested in working with us? Shoot your business inquiry to hi@alicanacar.com.
We are available for a new project. Contact us!
Say Hello!
Check out my :
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin
Best Regards
Ali Can Acar
Restaurant Logo , The Bite Restaurant, Chef Hat, Chef Logo, Chef Toque, Logo for B, Food Logo.