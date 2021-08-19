Ali Can Acar

The Bite Restaurant Logo

The Bite Restaurant Logo redesign fast food logo fast food design logo illustration 2021 food logo icon design logo design restaurant logo restaurant
In this project I redesigned a new restaurant logo.

That restaurant name is The Bite at San Francisco, California. They cook mediterranean food. So, we should give this mediterranean feelling to our clients. That's why I use a half oval line at left side like a moustache. Also they cook really fast. That's why I use straight lines on logo. Then I use wavy line for their delicious food smell. Also their name is starting with B and their name is Bite. That's why I designed this logo with little bite :)

It was really fun project for me. I hope you will like it. If you have suggestions or if you would like to logo like this please let me know.

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks!

