The Bite Restaurant Logo

In this project I redesigned a new restaurant logo.

That restaurant name is The Bite at San Francisco, California. They cook mediterranean food. So, we should give this mediterranean feelling to our clients. That's why I use a half oval line at left side like a moustache. Also they cook really fast. That's why I use straight lines on logo. Then I use wavy line for their delicious food smell. Also their name is starting with B and their name is Bite. That's why I designed this logo with little bite :)

It was really fun project for me. I hope you will like it. If you have suggestions or if you would like to logo like this please let me know.

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks!

