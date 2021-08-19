Olushola Tobi

ENVOYER Logo Design (Logistics brand)

ENVOYER Logo Design (Logistics brand) icon identity design graphic design logo branding
Logo/Identity Design for a logostics brand.

View full presentation here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125720187/ENVOYER-Brand-identity

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
