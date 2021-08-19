Colin J Ashby

Daily UI 002 : Credit Card Checkout

Colin J Ashby
Colin J Ashby
  • Save
Daily UI 002 : Credit Card Checkout design uxdesign ui designer uidesign personal finance fintech daily ui 002 dailyui
Download color palette

I'm doing the Daily UI Challenge. 100 days of design prompts. Doing this one was fun and interesting.

Colin J Ashby
Colin J Ashby

More by Colin J Ashby

View profile
    • Like