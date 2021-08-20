Hi-Fi Wireframe

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guys, been a while. We've been working on a lot lately.
Hopefully you'll begin to see more of our works often.
Today we want to share a High Fidelity wireframe of an App that helps you store all your personal informations, like passwords, government issued IDs, BVN, NIN and so on.
The idea is to make the interface as friendly as possible, mainly becuase of its potential users which are between the age of 16-65, who care about their privacy and would not want anyone to tamper with them.
Lets know what you think in the comments. Tell us if we're in the right direction or not. We're open to your critiques 💯
---------------------------------------
Have a Project in mind
Let’s talk. Send us an email on hello@hetikal.co
Follow us on
📸 Instagram
🐥 Twitter
🌠Behance