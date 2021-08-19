Michael Peacock

ChitChat UI / UX

Michael Peacock
Michael Peacock
Hire Me
  • Save
ChitChat UI / UX comments commentary dashboards oracle flat vector ux ui design
ChitChat UI / UX comments commentary dashboards oracle flat vector ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_ChitChat.jpg
  2. Dribbble_ChitChat2.jpg

ChitChat is a commentary app for Oracle Analytics Dashboards.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Michael Peacock
Michael Peacock
Designer, Illustrator, Front-End Developer
Hire Me

More by Michael Peacock

View profile
    • Like