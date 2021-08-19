Enrique 9 Dedos

No future...

No future... japanesart samurai graphic design branding stickers vector questioneverything punk illustration punkrock design
Lately i've been playing a lot of video games and been really into Japanese traditional art, i made this samurai and really dig the outcome, thinking about making some stickers with this one... Stay Free!

Mexican full time designer / Punk Rocker / illustrator
