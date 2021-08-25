Amy Hood
Hoodzpah

Work in Progress Rebrand

Amy Hood
Hoodzpah
Amy Hood for Hoodzpah
Hire Us
  • Save
Work in Progress Rebrand podcast design podcast logo podcast branding logo design rebrand brand identity vector design hoodzpah po branding logo graphic design
Work in Progress Rebrand podcast design podcast logo podcast branding logo design rebrand brand identity vector design hoodzpah po branding logo graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Work_in_Progress_Portfolio_Sophia_Dribbble.jpg
  2. Work_in_Progress_Portfolio_Cvr_Art_Old_New_Dribbble.jpg

New Podcast cover art is exponentially more legible (those Apple Podcast tiles are ti-ny) and refined while still keeping the fun. ⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Fonts in use: GT Alpina Fine (Regular and Italic) by Grilli Type

Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah
Brand Identity and Type Design for oohs and aaahs
Hire Us

More by Hoodzpah

View profile
    • Like