Wonder Sushi Grand Opening | Poster Design

Wonder Sushi Grand Opening | Poster Design outdoor advertisement poster sun chopsticks creative character design japanese japan mascot fish sushi branding logo adobe photoshop adobe illustrator illustration restaurant food design
This poster design is a part of a bigger project. The logo and visual identity design of a Japanese restaurant placed in London, ON Canada, Wonder Sushi. Check my behance to find out more...
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122329139/Sushi-Restaurant-Visual-Identity-Design

