Dan Oppel

Hover Zander Logo

Dan Oppel
Dan Oppel
Hire Me
  • Save
Hover Zander Logo branding logo
Download color palette

Zander (Alex) is the Co-Owner of Hover.gg a new gaming social media app, aiming to help with twitches discoverability problems. He wanted me to design a logo for his personal streams. A combination of the letter "H" and "Z" interlocking.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Dan Oppel
Dan Oppel
Logo Designer & Creative Southpaw
Hire Me

More by Dan Oppel

View profile
    • Like