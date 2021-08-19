Call the Personal LP

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another shot from my re-learning process of UI designing: this is a remake of my thesis presented at the end of my Design school in 2019. It was very praised at the time, but after the last months of fresher studies, I opened it again and realized it really didn't aged very well haha
Here's the original version: https://xd.adobe.com/view/91d31b51-72bd-464d-6f0c-b8935efb1844-e7e2/?fullscreen
Contact: https://linktr.ee/andreped / andreped.design@gmail.com 🙋♂️