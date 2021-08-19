Call the Personal LP

Another shot from my re-learning process of UI designing: this is a remake of my thesis presented at the end of my Design school in 2019. It was very praised at the time, but after the last months of fresher studies, I opened it again and realized it really didn't aged very well haha

Here's the original version: https://xd.adobe.com/view/91d31b51-72bd-464d-6f0c-b8935efb1844-e7e2/?fullscreen

Contact: https://linktr.ee/andreped / andreped.design@gmail.com 🙋‍♂️