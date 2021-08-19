Khosrow Toufan

Characters Design | MizPiz Inc.

Khosrow Toufan
Khosrow Toufan
  • Save
Characters Design | MizPiz Inc. adobe photoshop adobe illustrator bike delivery pickup girl boy chef story comic character design illustration food restaurant online ordering design
Download color palette

This is a frame designed and illustrated to introduce MizPiz Inc solutions for pickup and delivery services of restaurant. Check the link below for the story of why and how characters were designed for MizPiz Inc. in 2014 and how they'd improved until 2016:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122630269/Characters-Design-MizPiz-Inc-2014-2016

Khosrow Toufan
Khosrow Toufan

More by Khosrow Toufan

View profile
    • Like