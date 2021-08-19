Aidan Thomas

The Future Is Neon - Poster (11"x17")

Aidan Thomas
Aidan Thomas
  • Save
The Future Is Neon - Poster (11"x17") neon graphic design gradient synthwave poster vector design
Download color palette

Made for a class assignment. Colors would've been brighter if the assignment had used RGB instead of CYMK, but I still like the vibe of the poster. (Zoom in for details!)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Aidan Thomas
Aidan Thomas

More by Aidan Thomas

View profile
    • Like