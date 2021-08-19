Amedée Dzessou

Cilla's Unique Collection/ Logo design

Amedée Dzessou
Amedée Dzessou
  • Save
Cilla's Unique Collection/ Logo design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

This is for a selling cloth company both online and on place.
The idea is to use three cloth hanging to design it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Amedée Dzessou
Amedée Dzessou

More by Amedée Dzessou

View profile
    • Like