E-Book Reading Application

my #5th Design for Designwich Challenge Round 3 is a e book reading app.

--- some about design ---

in must application we see swiping to the left and right for going to next page or previous page, because this remined realistic book emotion ,But I say we can never give the user the feeling of having a real book in his hand. In the end, he reads a digital book, and how much better to engage the user who has decided to read virtually with the familiar emotions of the virtual world! Like scrolling vertically up or down to read more. The pages are separated part by part.🤷‍♂️

give a feedback (: