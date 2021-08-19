sitalk - Messaging App For Talents

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
sitalk is an end-to-end Encrypted Messaging platform for talents.
You can join the platform as a Hunter or a Talent.
Hunters must verify their identity and proof of work before they will be accepted into the Hunt Jungle, while talents must be verified on an expert platform and must have no less that 3 public projects in respect to their industry.
Conversations on sitalk are encrypted.
Conversations on sitalk can't be stored on any device without a verified huntpass.
The sitalk app doesn't support screenshot.
This is a project designed in Canva web by Onuoha UI.
I dab.