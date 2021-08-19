Aidan Thomas

Neon Personal Logo
For the AstraX2 brand, I needed something that appealed to the eye, was easily readable, and fit my style. By going for a neon style and slight gradient background, I was able to create an icon that was perfect for my brand! The Triangle represents the A in Astra, with the cross making an X where it intersects with the main triangle.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
