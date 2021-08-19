Online Shop Avatar

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
hello ;)
this is my first post in dribble.com ✦
i have little shy because i dont really post smt on any public website often so... hope u like it !! ;)
this is a new avatar for my peronal online shop, if u like, u can visit us on IG : @thebunnyu.handmade and leave a follow for us ♡
thanks for watching uwu i love uuu