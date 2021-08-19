Stacey Neumiller

Cow Life

Stacey Neumiller
Stacey Neumiller
  • Save
Cow Life cows hand drawn ink pens sketch illustration
Download color palette

Cow life.
Rhythmic chewing.
Shaggy heads shake.
Stomp of cloven hooves.
Tails swish.
Time to mosey.

Ink pens on paper

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Stacey Neumiller
Stacey Neumiller

More by Stacey Neumiller

View profile
    • Like