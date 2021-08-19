Ryan Wilmot

USAFA Linebacker II Uniform

Had the distinct privilege of designing the alt uniform design for the USAFA celebrating Operation Linebacker II and the legacy of the B-52.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
