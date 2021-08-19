Salihu Ahmed Rufai

#DailyUI - 404 Error

#DailyUI - 404 Error branding logo illustration web landing page webdesign design ux ui 008 404 dailyui error
Hello guys,
This is my own little version of error 404 page, my day #008 challange on #dailyUI.
I hope its ok and encouraging.

Please endevour to like, follow and give me your feedback.
Thank you.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
