Motivation App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Finding the motivation to pursue your goals isn´t always easy. Whether you are going through hard times, need an extra push to get stuff done or looking for calm energy and a positive atmosphere, we have got you covered.
We are working on an app that delivers you motivational music and quotes based on your goal preferences. It is up to you if you want to meditate, learn to better organize a time or train your mind and much more. When your lifestyle changes, so can the motivation. Choose from the possibilities and let yourself be guided through your new healthy and inspirational way.
If you are interested in more info just drop us a line at sales@ui42.sk