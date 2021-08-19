Gabriel

Portrait

Gabriel
Gabriel
  • Save
Portrait graphic design
Download color palette

My first ever portrait that I did for my cousin. Took about 8 hours to do and I'm happy with how it turned out. There are some things I could have done better like the eyes and hair, but for a first time portrait I think it's not bad.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Gabriel
Gabriel

More by Gabriel

View profile
    • Like