Temitope Oduntan

Bold Models & Talents Landing page

Temitope Oduntan
Temitope Oduntan
  • Save
Bold Models & Talents Landing page logo modelling website landing page web typography graphic design ux design ui
Download color palette

A landing page for Bold models and talents, specialize in helping talented models connect the dots in their Career.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Temitope Oduntan
Temitope Oduntan

More by Temitope Oduntan

View profile
    • Like