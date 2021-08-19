Alan Smith

Run For Hope 5K

Run For Hope 5K fundraiser green yellow shoe running race 5k design logo illustration vector
Run for Hope is a 5K race Calvary Baptist Church is hosting in Columbus, GA as a fundraiser for Hopegivers International. The design captures the skyline of the old mill town.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
