Monchev Design

Mobile App for Recycling Habits UX/UI | Free download

Monchev Design
Monchev Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile App for Recycling Habits UX/UI | Free download android ios interaction green nature flat application free download concept recycling adobe xd freebie app mobile ux ui
Mobile App for Recycling Habits UX/UI | Free download android ios interaction green nature flat application free download concept recycling adobe xd freebie app mobile ux ui
Mobile App for Recycling Habits UX/UI | Free download android ios interaction green nature flat application free download concept recycling adobe xd freebie app mobile ux ui
Mobile App for Recycling Habits UX/UI | Free download android ios interaction green nature flat application free download concept recycling adobe xd freebie app mobile ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Artboard – 3.png
  2. Artboard – 4.png
  3. Artboard – 6.png
  4. Artboard – 1.png

How might we change the habits and ease people who have awareness for waste recycling to improve their lives and social responsibility ?
- We create a one-stop-shop for waste recycling information to ease the day-to-day activities of people who have habits and awareness about waste recycling.

View full project presentation in Behance

Have fun. 😊
monchev-design.com | Behance | Linkedin

Enjoy free download UI Kit for Adobe XD - below

WastyApp.xd.zip
20 MB
Download
Monchev Design
Monchev Design
Design is a way of thinking.
Hire Me

More by Monchev Design

View profile
    • Like