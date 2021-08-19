Skytask productive app: Innovative approach to task management

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Skytask is an innovative approach to classic time management applications
Due to an innovative approach to UX, fresh and matching the latest UI trends, users can manage their tasks as effectively as never before. Thanks to Pluscode, the user can start his interstellar journey, the goal of which is to master the optimization of his own work.
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at contact@pluscode.io.
—
Visit our profile or pluscode.io and remember to follow us!