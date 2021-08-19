Kirill Kirpichnikov

Tochka prityazheniya — instagram posts & stories concept

Kirill Kirpichnikov
Kirill Kirpichnikov
  • Save
Tochka prityazheniya — instagram posts & stories concept red illustration lecture instagram branding design
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is my first shot on Dribbble!

This is the concept of the design of Instagram posts and stories from the identity design project Tochka prityazheniya. This company conducts educational lectures and conferences, master classes on science, culture and art.

I would be grateful for your feedback ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Kirill Kirpichnikov
Kirill Kirpichnikov

More by Kirill Kirpichnikov

View profile
    • Like