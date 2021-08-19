Yuri Fidélis

Avatar for gaming YouTube channel

Avatar for gaming YouTube channel gaming yellow fun youtube cartoon character identity avatar logo vector illustration
Part of an identity project I designed for the gaming YouTube channel Jogar é Humano ('To Play is Human'). It's a passion project from a dear friend and former teacher. This was a short but fun project to work on, where I made an animated intro and music, icon, typographic mark, backgrounds, business cards and of course, the channel cover and profile images. You can check out the full project here.

