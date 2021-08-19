Avatar for gaming YouTube channel

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Part of an identity project I designed for the gaming YouTube channel Jogar é Humano ('To Play is Human'). It's a passion project from a dear friend and former teacher. This was a short but fun project to work on, where I made an animated intro and music, icon, typographic mark, backgrounds, business cards and of course, the channel cover and profile images. You can check out the full project here.
You can follow me around Instagram and Behance for more stuff!