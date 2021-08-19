Florian Grunt

Monogram Bundle (676 monograms)

Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt
  • Save
Monogram Bundle (676 monograms) logo template typography wedding design wedding invitation groom bride hotfoil black golden foil frames royal calligraphy set collection bundle crest floral initials wedding monogram wedding
Download color palette

This is by far the most extensive update! Twice as many monograms are now included in my reworked bundle. All monograms from AA-ZZ = 676 letter combinations!

Check it out here: https://creativemarket.com/monogramworld/4967447-Wedding-Monogram-Bundle-SALE

Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt

More by Florian Grunt

View profile
    • Like