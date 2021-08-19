This amazingly fun and absorbing assignment for Lovely Mo toys in China took about a year to complete. The brief for the Little Mayor 5-puzzle set was to create a layout for an entire fantastical city, with distinct neighbourhoods, fun animal characters, and whimsical building styles, with a system of roads, railways and waterways that all fit together so a child could build the puzzle on the floor, and then explore it with toy vehicles. Little Mayor approves!