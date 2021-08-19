Laura Watson

Dream City – Enormous fantasy city illustration for 5-puzzle set

Laura Watson
Laura Watson
Hire Me
  • Save
Dream City – Enormous fantasy city illustration for 5-puzzle set illustratedmap maps illustration whimsical kidlitart kids books childrens books childrens illustration childrens book illustration
Dream City – Enormous fantasy city illustration for 5-puzzle set illustratedmap maps illustration whimsical kidlitart kids books childrens books childrens illustration childrens book illustration
Dream City – Enormous fantasy city illustration for 5-puzzle set illustratedmap maps illustration whimsical kidlitart kids books childrens books childrens illustration childrens book illustration
Dream City – Enormous fantasy city illustration for 5-puzzle set illustratedmap maps illustration whimsical kidlitart kids books childrens books childrens illustration childrens book illustration
Download color palette
  1. LW_LovelyMo_city-map_1000.jpg
  2. lw_lovelymo_city-map-detail1.jpg
  3. lw_LovelyMo_city-map-detail2_1000.jpg
  4. LW_lovelymo-mayor-bear.jpg

This amazingly fun and absorbing assignment for Lovely Mo toys in China took about a year to complete. The brief for the Little Mayor 5-puzzle set was to create a layout for an entire fantastical city, with distinct neighbourhoods, fun animal characters, and whimsical building styles, with a system of roads, railways and waterways that all fit together so a child could build the puzzle on the floor, and then explore it with toy vehicles. Little Mayor approves!

Laura Watson
Laura Watson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Laura Watson

View profile
    • Like