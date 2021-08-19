Instagram Post Templates Canva Zen

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This simple, modern, clean, and editable social media template pack is perfect for savvy business owners on a budget looking to brand themselves professionally.
This template pack works for both free and pro-Canva users.
- Mostly text-based templates that allow you to read text easily.
- 84 templates with a unified design. You can create multiple Instagram posts with different combinations.
- Include Carousel elements like date, Q&A, points, steps as the 85th template. You can easily create multiple posts with them.
- Simple templates with an easy-to-understand structure that makes editing a breeze.
- Templates with the same elements but different layouts are included. You can create a rhythm in the design of carousel posts.
------------------
INCLUDED IN THIS DOWNLOAD:
- 84 Templates (Instagram Posts)
*This is a digital download/template. No physical product will be shipped.*
*Any photos pictured aren't included and for display purposes only, but Canva includes 1000s of beautiful images for you to choose from.*
