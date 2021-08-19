Keiko

Instagram Post Templates Canva Zen

Keiko
Keiko
  • Save
Instagram Post Templates Canva Zen contents marketing minimal marketing post carousel feed template ig insta instagram simple editable customizable branding graphic design design social media pack canva template instagram template canva
Download color palette

This simple, modern, clean, and editable social media template pack is perfect for savvy business owners on a budget looking to brand themselves professionally.

This template pack works for both free and pro-Canva users.

- Mostly text-based templates that allow you to read text easily.
- 84 templates with a unified design. You can create multiple Instagram posts with different combinations.
- Include Carousel elements like date, Q&A, points, steps as the 85th template. You can easily create multiple posts with them.
- Simple templates with an easy-to-understand structure that makes editing a breeze.
- Templates with the same elements but different layouts are included. You can create a rhythm in the design of carousel posts.

------------------

INCLUDED IN THIS DOWNLOAD:

- 84 Templates (Instagram Posts)

*This is a digital download/template. No physical product will be shipped.*
*Any photos pictured aren't included and for display purposes only, but Canva includes 1000s of beautiful images for you to choose from.*

https://kmy.website/en/instagram-post-templates-carousel-zen-en/

Keiko
Keiko

More by Keiko

View profile
    • Like