Dominik Ziarno
Ockam website

Dominik Ziarno
Ockam website connection conneted internet of things ocka iot iot app website dark theme contrast orange navy blue landing page
We are excited to show you our new Ockam Website

Our team delivered a product website along with an innovative documentation generator which collects and generates documentation from multiple GitHub repositories into one website.

We designed a product page for each Ockam product. In addition, we designed a blog connected to the knowledge base, which Ockam specialists use as both detailed and easily accessible documentation for its clients.

