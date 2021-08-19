Bonjour Dribbblers,

We are excited to show you our new Ockam Website

Our team delivered a product website along with an innovative documentation generator which collects and generates documentation from multiple GitHub repositories into one website.

We designed a product page for each Ockam product. In addition, we designed a blog connected to the knowledge base, which Ockam specialists use as both detailed and easily accessible documentation for its clients.

__



We are available for new projects! Drop us a line👉🏻 contact@masterborn.com



💼

We are hiring ⬇️

https://masterborn.com/career/

