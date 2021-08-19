Logotypes - Set 1

Selection of logos done between 2015 and 2021.

This set of logos is a selection of commissions and personal works.

They are a mix of original vector illustrations, custom lettering, and prefabricated typefaces (mainly from the Google Fonts library).

More details of this project at my Behance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125627939/LOGOTYPES-Set1

--

Freelance quotes and collabs at hello@nunoqueiroz.design