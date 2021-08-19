noah sebbane

Daily UI Day 030 : Pricing

Daily UI Day 030 : Pricing service pricing table pricing logo ux vector illustration branding app design dailyui ui
A pricing table with the middle option pre selected. Let me know what you think

