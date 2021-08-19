Yogesh Danu

CRED (hero section)

Yogesh Danu
Yogesh Danu
  • Save
CRED (hero section) ux icon ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am excited to share the CRED (hero section) I've been working on, with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave any suggestions and thoughts.
And have a Good Day!!!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Yogesh Danu
Yogesh Danu

More by Yogesh Danu

View profile
    • Like