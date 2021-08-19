Catarina Costa

"Movie Screen" A mobile app where you can watch trailers

"Movie Screen" A mobile app where you can watch trailers
Hello! This is my first ever design, a lot of work went to it, I enjoyed the process and look forward to many more.
I am excited to share my designs and improvement as time passes :)

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
