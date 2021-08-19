Tyler Mithuen

Tyler Mithuen
Infinite Ingredient Logo mental health logo vector nonprofit beer branding typography illustration minneapolis graphic design design
Logo design for Infinite Ingredient, a nonprofit supporting mental health & wellness for workers in the brewing industry.

