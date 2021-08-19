Josie Coggins-Proffit

Newvint | Vintage clothing mobile app

Josie Coggins-Proffit
Josie Coggins-Proffit
  • Save
Newvint | Vintage clothing mobile app clothing logo icon app mobile design ui
Download color palette

Newvint is a vintage clothing mobile app concept that I have just finished, through which users can buy and sell second-hand clothing. I had fun working on a complete UI design, paying particular attention to hierarchy, spacing, typography and colour, as well as focusing on several key functionalities to best serve users and meet business requirements.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Josie Coggins-Proffit
Josie Coggins-Proffit

More by Josie Coggins-Proffit

View profile
    • Like