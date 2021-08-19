Logo Design and Branding for Health Care Company (InGenBiotech)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I did this Logo Design and Complete Branding for Health Care Company (InGenBiotech) that they Provides Masks and Sanitizers in this Pandemic (2020).
This is for the competition i participated "Arena creative challengers" and won, securing 1st position in graphic design.
the assignment was to create logo, poster and dangler for the Company.