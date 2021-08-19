Salespro- Onboarding UI Design

Hey everyone😍

Salespro (POS) Point of sale UI Design for Android, iOS, flutter now you Create sale, purchase, invoice every think you can

connected to your smartphone through the App. It should be manageable and appealing. Look at this App. would you enjoy using it….

Download Source File from : Download

************

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

We available for work together:

Email Us: maantheme@hmail.com, Skype: sahidul11182@gmail.com

How did we help?

Find me on: ✋

Behance | Twiittr | uplabs | linkedin | Facebook