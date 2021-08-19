👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Magic Media Social Media UI Kit is a high quality pack of 40+ social app screens based on iOS.
Fully concept based on social media platform like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and WhatsApp cases.
Magic Media UI kit compatible with Figma with well layered and organized and with free fonts family from Google Fonts.
Features
-40+ Screen
-Customizable Layers, Fonts & Colors
-Inspired by Google Material Design
-Resolution: 375×812 ~iPhone X/XS/11 Pro
-Pixel Perfect Design
See full version: https://ui8.net/design-solution-548339/products/magic-media-social-media-ui-kit?status=6
------If you need any help then let me know -- designsolution31@gmail.com
----------Thanks for watching