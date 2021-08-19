Josie Coggins-Proffit

Newvint | Vintage clothing app | Functionality exploration

Newvint | Vintage clothing app | Functionality exploration
Newvint is a vintage clothing mobile app concept. The possibility to search for specific articles and to then refine the searches with filters, was an important functionality of the app. Here are some of the screen explorations that were created on the topic.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
