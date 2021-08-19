Anthony May

Little League Debut

Historic day for for my town's youth baseball program as the first team from Hastings (and only the second team ever from Nebraska) takes the field at the Little League World Series! Had to whip up some custom graphics (with albeit limited photography available).

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
