Othman Khaliv

Problem Solving Illustration

Problem Solving Illustration
Illustration work for Daksina Design.

A method to find solution for a problem, in business or company, usually it needs a meeting first for the team to do strategy and planning. You can use this illustration for your Web Header, Mobile Apps, Presentation, Infographics, and many more!

https://elements.envato.com/graphics/deemakdaksinas

Thanks!

