Newvint | Vintage clothing mobile app

clothing mobile design icon logo app ui
Newvint is a vintage clothing mobile app concept. Being quite content-heavy, the idea was to create a clean and simple UI, adding in a little vintage inspiration and punchy touches along the way to appeal to the young-adult target audience.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
