Ink Bad Company

Red Face

Ink Bad Company
Ink Bad Company
Hire Me
  • Save
Red Face cartoon old school comic halftones sunglasses smoking character design rock portrait typography lettering music album artwork cover design cover design graphic design illustration ink bad company
Download color palette

Warning: smoking kills, and it stinks... | Album cover, 2016.

Stay connected with us on social networks. 🕶
Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Ink Bad Company
Ink Bad Company
Juicy but not greasy
Hire Me

More by Ink Bad Company

View profile
    • Like